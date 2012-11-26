Fewest fatalities in 3 years Thanksgiving weekend

During the reporting period for this Thanksgiving, 11 people were killed on Ohio's roadways, a decrease from the last three years.

COLUMBUS, OH (Toledo News Now) - Provisional numbers released Monday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol show fewer motorists were killed on Ohio's roadways this Thanksgiving holiday.

During the reporting period, which began Wednesday at midnight and ran through Sunday at 11:59 p.m., 11 people were killed on Ohio's roadways. This is a decrease from the past three years when 17 were killed in 2011, 18 in 2010 and 20 in 2009.

Even though fatalities were on the decline this holiday weekend, all of those killed in motor vehicle crashes were not wearing a safety belt. During the initial hours of the holiday reporting period, four people were killed when they were ejected during a single-vehicle crash in Warren County, in which alcohol is suspected.

"We are encouraged by the reduction of fatalities this weekend. However, motorists need to remember that wearing a safety belt is the single most important thing they can do to protect themselves during a crash," said Col. John Born, OSHP superintendent. "Simple things like wearing a safety belt or designating a sober driver, can go a long way in ensuring these tragedies don't occur."

OSHP arrested 459 drivers for OVI during the holiday weekend.

Read the complete statistical analysis of OSHP's enforcement activity over Thanksgiving weekend.

