Results for Imagination Station levy to be determined Monday

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - The final outcome of one of the biggest issues from November's Lucas County ballot could be determined Monday.

About 8,400 provisional ballots had to be counted before the board could confirm if Imagination Station's levy passed or failed. The "no" votes led the "yes" votes by just over 1,000 before the counting of the provisional ballots began.

No final tally has been announced yet as the Lucas County Board of Elections continues to work towards certification of the Nov. 6 election results.

So far Monday, the board has been reviewing around 150 ballots where scanning issues were detected. Board members have to examine markings on the individual ballots to determine voter intent.

Imagination Station leaders are anxiously awaiting the final results.

"We've waited awhile now, so we're anxious just by the end of today, to have a count and a final vote, hearing from the voters. But it is nice to see that they're going through it (each and every ballot), and kind of looking at each one and going through the entire process," said Lori Hauser with Imagination Station.

The final certification is expected by 3:30 p.m. Monday.

