Wednesday is last day to vote for Toledoan in CNN Heroes contest

Losing a child is something no parent should have to live through. Imagine the courage it would take to turn this tragic event into an opportunity to save other children.

As the weather starts warming up, kids are going to start making a splash in the water. Before they do, one group is pushing for more kids to learn how to swim.

TOLEDO , OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Wednesday is the final day of voting in the 2012 CNN Heroes contest. Toledoan Wanda Butts is one of the 10 finalists for the CNN Hero of the Year.

Butts created the Josh Project to make sure swimming lessons are readily available for African-American children after her son drowned. In memory of her son, the Josh Project has helped more than 1,000 children in Ohio learn how to swim.

People can vote up to 10 times per day until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. Butts finds out Thursday if she has won the title and $250,000. Each finalist receives $50,000.

The winner will be revealed publicly on Sunday, Dec. 2 during "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" that airs at 9 p.m. ET.

