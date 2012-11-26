Wednesday is last day to vote for Toledoan in CNN Heroes contest - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wednesday is last day to vote for Toledoan in CNN Heroes contest

TOLEDO , OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Wednesday is the final day of voting in the 2012 CNN Heroes contest. Toledoan Wanda Butts is one of the 10 finalists for the CNN Hero of the Year.

Butts created the Josh Project to make sure swimming lessons are readily available for African-American children after her son drowned. In memory of her son, the Josh Project has helped more than 1,000 children in Ohio learn how to swim.

People can vote up to 10 times per day until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. Butts finds out Thursday if she has won the title and $250,000. Each finalist receives $50,000.

The winner will be revealed publicly on Sunday, Dec. 2 during "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" that airs at 9 p.m. ET.

 

