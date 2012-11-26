Toledo high school's video makes finals for technology makeover

Social studies teacher William White (left) appears in the video with the students. They created a video titled "Can't Teach This."

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A video made by the tenth grade class at Lake Erie Academy in Toledo has made it to the final five for a classroom technology makeover.

They created a video titled "Can't Teach This" for the "Flip Your Classroom" contest by eInstruction. It's set to M.C. Hammer's song, "Can't Touch This."

The winner will be determined by a combination of online voting (40%) and judges votes (60%). Online voting concludes on December 7.



View the "Can't Teach This" video or vote for the video here. (You must create a peoplejar.com password or log in with Facebook to vote.)



Social studies teacher William White appears in the video with the students, which was part of the contest requirement. He said, "Lake Erie Academy is a small charter school doing great things with little funding. It's not a school with a big district budget or thousands of students. I doubt that the other schools in this contest are strapped like they are. Although they had a ton of fun entering this contest, this wasn't just some fun activity for these guys; they truly need this stuff."

The group is one of five finalists in the high school category. There are also five finalists in both K-5 and 6-8. The winner in each category will receive a grand prize package that includes an interactive white board and an Insight 360 instruction system that includes 32 tablet-like devices.

Winners will be announced on December 11.

Lake Erie Academy is a charter school located on Central Avenue.



