South Toledo fire at same house as 2009 fatal shooting

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Fire crews spent the overnight hours putting out a house fire on in the 600 block of Congress in south Toledo.

Crews were called around 3:30 a.m. and worked until after 5 a.m. to get it under control.



Neighbors say the house is occupied, but firefighters say no one was home at the time of the blaze. There are no injuries.



The fire is being investigated as suspicious. The house is heavily damaged. Flames began at the front of the home, which has now collapsed.



The house was also the scene of a fatal shooting in May of 2009. The home owner at that time was shot on his front porch while returning home from church.



