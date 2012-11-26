Open house Monday for Blissfield revitalization project

BLISSFIELD, MI (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - An open house and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Monday for downtown Blissfield's economic revitalization project.

Since June 2010, downtown Blissfield and stakeholders involved have bought into a four-point approach to economic development that includes new designs, promotion, organization, and economic restructuring of the downtown area.

Two finished loft apartments are part of a project that included new electrical work, mechanical, flooring and more.

The open house takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

