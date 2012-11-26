Sackrider body to undergo 2nd autopsy

The family of an Indiana woman whose body was found in Palmyra Township weeks after she went missing near Sylvania Township is still searching for answers.

The family of an Indiana woman whose body was found in Palmyra Township weeks after she went missing near Sylvania Township is still searching for answers.

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The body of Catherine Sackrider will undergo a second autopsy Monday in Lucas County. The first one completed on the decomposed body did not show a cause of death.

Sackrider was reported missing in Sylvania Township, and her body was found in a Lenawee County, Michigan farm field several weeks later.

The Lenawee County coroner performed an autopsy immediately after the body was found. Dental records showed it was that of Catherine Sackrider, who had disappeared after visiting her daughter in Sylvania Township weeks earlier. The coroner was unable to determine a cause of death due to the advanced stage of decomposition of the body.

Related



Family still searching for answers after body found in Palmyra Township, MI

Body identified as missing woman last seen in Sylvania Township

Dental records to be used to ID body found in Palmyra

Body found in field near Palmyra, MI

Family considers case of missing Sylvania Twp woman homicide

Sylvania Township Police searching for missing woman

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

