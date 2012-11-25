Morenci keeps hope alive in missing Skelton boys case

MORENCI, MI (Toledo News Now) - It was an emotional scene Sunday at Wakefield Park in Morenci.

Two years ago this Thanksgiving weekend, three brothers, Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton, disappeared.

The community gathered for the dedication of a rock with a plaque embedded with a picture of the boys and the words "faith, hope, love."

"It's keeping awareness out there that they're still missing and for me that's what my focus is, keeping eyes open," said the brothers' mother Tanya Zubers.

The boys went missing during a bitter divorce battle between Ms. Zuvers and her now ex-husband John Skelton.

He claims he gave them to an unnamed underground organization.

Mr. Skelton has since been sentenced to fifteen years in prison after pleading no contest for unlawful imprisonment of his three sons.

"I just want them home. That's my only thought. Bring them home. I don't care who has them. We just want them home," said their sister Brittany Crowell.

Authorities say the case is a homicide and don't expect to find the brothers alive.

Their family remains optimistic they'll return someday to play at Wakefield Park.

"They've never given me hard evidence to lose hope, so, from that manner, they're still out there somewhere," said their sister Courtney Derby.

Representatives from The Missing Youth Foundation attended the dedication.

They also think the brothers are safe and sound.

"I believe in my heart that John took them somewhere and they're with a family somewhere," said Jamie Jones of the Foundation.

