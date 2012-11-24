Holiday shopping continues on Small Business Saturday

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) - The holiday shopping season has brought us Black Friday.

Right around the corner is Cyber Monday.

Sandwiched in between is Small Business Saturday, a time to visit shops you may otherwise overlook.

C'est La Vie! is the place to go in downtown Sylvania if you're looking for beautiful, unique Christmas decorations and candles.

Small Business Saturday packed customers into the store anxious to avoid the hectic crush of mall and big box holiday shopping.

"Because it keeps the town vibrant. I don't want to do big shops. I want to do little small shops that would struggle otherwise," said shopper Sarah Miedler.

Small Business Saturday was started two years ago by American Express during the recession.

Customers praise the more personalized shopping experience.

"I know some of the people that work here. I have a good time coming in," said shopper Beth Kantner.

"In some cases, they know who you are. I think it's important to support small business," added Linda Julian.

Holiday shoppers are encouraged to patronize brick and mortar businesses that are small and local.

This is destination shopping at it's finest.

"Because once they get here we have great parking, a safe environment and you can walk from store to store and see unique items," said Candy Sturtz, owner of Lady C's Shop.

The National Federation of Small Businesses reports 36 percent of independent retailers say this is the most important shopping day for them during the holiday season.

"It just keeps things moving along. We like to see the downtown area survive and prosper," said Deborah McCabe, owner of C'est La Vie!

And they want to keep that momentum rolling, bringing back customers through the doors of small business during the rest of the year.

