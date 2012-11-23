Black Friday 'a success' to shoppers, businesses

Shoppers said with stores opening earlier this year, stores were not as crowded throughout the day.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Black Friday is not just an early morning event, people continue to shop throughout the day looking to snag a good deal. Many local shoppers called this year's Black Friday a success.

Stores were very busy in the morning, but are still seeing a steady crowd trickling in throughout the day. Almost every shopper is walking away with a bag or two, a success for both shoppers and businesses.

Black Friday has become an event, with people now asking, "What are you doing for Black Friday?" "Do you have your shopping route planned for Black Friday?"

For thousands, the answer is heading to the store. Sales were so good Friday, they even brought some customers back.

While the crowds were heavy Friday morning, shoppers say they were not too crowded throughout the rest of the day. Some believe it is because of stores opening earlier, therefore shortening the lines.

Most women were looking forward to one thing: doorbusters. Many of the men were ready for something else at the mall: food.

Either way, Black Friday was a day many are calling a success, with a lot of happy shoppers.

