Man arraigned in elderly woman's homicide

The Lenawee County sheriff says Storm murdered 63-year-old Sandra Johnson in her home and then dumped her body in a Jackson County lake.

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (Toledo News Now) - A man was arraigned Friday morning after police say he murdered an elderly woman in her home mid-November.

Steven Daniel Storm, 42, from the Vandercook Lake area, was arrested Thanksgiving night for the murder of Woodstock Township resident Sandra Johnson.

He was arraigned via video in Lenawee County District Court Friday at 11 a.m.

Storm is now being held without bond. He will be back in court next month.

The Lenawee County sheriff says Storm murdered 63-year-old Johnson in her Addison home. Her body was discovered early on Nov. 17 at the boat launch on Crispell Lake in Jackson County's Liberty Township. Evidence at the scene indicated her body had been left at that location.

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office secured her residence after making sure there were no other victims inside. The Michigan State Police Crime Lab worked with the Lenawee and Jackson Sheriff's Detectives to process evidence at both the boat launch and Johnson's residence. It was uncertain where the death occurred.

Detectives from the Jackson and Lenawee Sheriff's Offices have worked over the last week at executing search warrants and interviewing friends and family to gather information that could lead them to a suspect. On Wednesday, a detective from Lenawee County retrieved Johnson's bank records. After extensive followup, a suspect - who was already a person of interest in the case - was questioned at the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. He was subsequently arrested and taken to the Lenawee County Jail.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.