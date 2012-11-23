Elderly woman dies in house fire sparked by heater

ROME TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) - An elderly woman was found dead inside her Michigan home after her house caught fire Thanksgiving Day.

On Thursday shortly before 10:30 a.m., the Cambridge Township Fire Department was dispatched to a possible structure fire in the 7000 block of Dudley Road in Rome Township. While en route, it was upgraded to a confirmed house fire with the possibility of an occupant still inside.

Upon arrival, crews found the structure 75 percent involved. When firefighters entered the structure, they found the body of a 95-year-old woman who had died during the fire.

Cambridge Township, along with the Michigan State Police Fire Investigative Unit determined the cause of the fire was a kerosene heater located on an enclosed patio at the back of the house.

A total of 37 firefighters assisted. It took crews more than four and a half hours to clear the scene.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.