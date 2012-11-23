1 injured in Adrian oil derrick collapse

ADRIAN, MI (Toledo News Now) - Police and fire crews went to the north side of Adrian Friday to assist at the scene of an oil derrick collapse in Heritage Park.

Heritage Park is located just off of M-52, also known as North Adrian Highway.

According to Richard Renard, chief of fire and EMS in Raisin Township, around 11 a.m. dispatch received a 911 call about a partial collapse of the oil derrick that was setting up in the park. The Lenawee County sheriff says the oil derrick partially collapsed, causing an employee to fall 20 feet. He was left hanging from the rig, still in his harness.

"From my understanding, the workers went up and got him out of his harness and brought him down to a level spot where emergency responders took over," said Renard.

Crews were able to help the man down but LifeFlight flew the worker to a Toledo hospital. The injuries and identity of the employee are unknown.

Crews are trying to find a cause and are investigating the possibility of gusty winds. Around noon, wind gusts were reported at 22 mph in Adrian. At this point, investigators are unsure what caused the accident.

This is one of many of Lenawee County's working exploration sites that drills oil. It is owned by a private entity.

