Funeral arrangements made for woman shot in north Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Funeral arrangements have been made for a woman who was fatally shot in north Toledo earlier this week.

CreJonnia "CJ" Bell, 19, was shot five times in the chest Sunday night. Traquawan Gibson, 18, has been charged with her death. He was also found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg. Bell died in surgery after being rushed to the hospital. After a brief investigation, police arrested Gibson for the crime.

The public viewing of Bell will be Monday, Nov. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tate's Funeral Home located at 3302 Lagrange Avenue in Toledo.

On Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m., Bell's official wake will take place at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church located at 1401 Hoag Street, just off Dorr Street. The funeral is scheduled to being around 11 a.m.

Following the service, Bell will be taken to Historic Woodlawn Cemetery located at 1502 West Central Avenue, to be buried next to her grandmother.

Anyone who would like to make a financial contribution can visit any Toledo area Fifth Third Bank branch and leave funds in the name of "CreJonnia T. Bell." The family is still overwhelmed and appreciates all the love and support.

