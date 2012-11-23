Teen arrested after south Toledo shootout with police

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Police were involved in a shootout in south Toledo Thursday night shortly before 7:30.

It all started in the 500 block of Nicholas when Toledo Police say a 17-year-old was shot in the hip.

When responding officers spotted the suspect, they chased after him on foot. They say the 15-year-old gunman shot at them and an officer returned fire. No one was hit.

The suspect was arrested a short time later. He is facing charges of felonious assault and felonious assault on a peace officer.

The victim's injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

