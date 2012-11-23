The Anderson begins pet photos to benefit pet food program

MAUMEE, OH (TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - The Andersons begins a pet food drive on Friday, Nov. 23 to benefit a mobile pet food program.

The goal of the donations is to feed the pets of homebound seniors who receive meals from programs. Pet food donations can be dropped off at any Andersons store location.

Additionally, Santa Paws will be at the stores during select times for pet photos. They cost $10 and the money raised will go toward the mobile pet food program.

Pet photos will be at the following times and locations:

Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Maumee store on Illinois Avenue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 2 at the Toledo store on Talmadge Road from Noon to 4 p.m.



Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Northwood store on Woodville Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

