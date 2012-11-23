Mud Hens home opener tickets on sale for Black Friday

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - Opening day single tickets go on sale Friday morning, Nov. 23 for the Toledo Mud Hens.

The Hens open the 2013 season at Fifth Third field on Thursday, April 11 at 5 p.m. against the Louisville Bats.

Tickets go on sale at the box office and online at 9 a.m.

Get more details and buy tickets at MudHens.com.



