Santa to make appearance at Fallen Timbers Friday

MAUMEE, OH (TOLEDO  NEWS NOW) - Santa will make an appearance at The Shops at Fallen Timbers on Friday.

Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. and include a holiday tree lighting and festival. There will be carriage rides, ice skating and other fun activities for the whole family.

