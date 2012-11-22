OSHP investigating crash on SR 18 in Seneca County

LOUDON TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash which occurred on state Route 18 in Loudon Township Thursday.

Michael J. Bouillon, 54, of Fostoria, was driving a Chevrolet pick up truck eastbound on SR 18 when he drove off the south side of the roadway striking a mailbox, manhole cover, and ditch culvert. Bouillon's vehicle then overturned on its right side and came to final rest in a ditch.

Bouillon was transported to a Toledo hospital.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

