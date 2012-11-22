Local shoppers already in line for Black Friday deals

The Shine brothers are celebrating their first Black Friday experience together and are doing well considering they are first in line at Target.

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - They have been waiting for hours, some even days. These dedicated shoppers take Black Friday deals seriously.

Some of these shoppers say they are after the deals. Others say it is for the experience.

The Shine brothers are doing it for both. Born only 11 months apart, they do everything together. On Thursday, the brothers set aside their college football loyalties for their first Black Friday experience.

"I told myself I'd never do Black Friday because all I heard was it's just horrible out there. So I figure if I'm going to do it, I'm going to do it right," said Vizaak Shine.

The brothers showed up at 11:30 a.m. staking spots one and two in front of the Target on Monroe Street.

They do not necessarily believe it is crazy to skip Thanksgiving to wait in line.

"It's a 50-inch television for $350! Had to be out here. I can wait to eat. I'd rather eat my food watching my 50-inch TV," said Ishmael Shine.

A few people drove by to check on the line's status, and with a limited supply of the best deals, these guys are just waiting for the line to grow.

"It's going to be a lot of people out here. I hope. So we can look back and be like, 'Yeah they're behind us,'" said Vizaak Shine.

After they get their 50-inch televisions, the brothers plan on using them to watch Saturday's border battle.

