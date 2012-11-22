Cell Phones for Soldiers seek donations for troops overseas

Gently-used cell phones can be donated at any United Bank & Trust location, including Ann Arbor, Dexter, Manchester, Saline, Dundee, Tecumseh, Adrian and Brighton. (Photo Source: Cell Phones for Soldiers)

ANN ARBOR, MI (Toledo News Now) – United Bank & Trust and nonprofit Cell Phones for Soldiers are asking Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw county residents to help troops call home by donating gently-used cell phones.

With ongoing deployments to combat areas and elsewhere, as many as 369,000 troops are serving in the U.S. military overseas. By donating gently-used cell phones to Cell Phones for Soldiers, residents can provide troops with that precious connection to loved ones back home.

Phones can be donated at any United Bank & Trust Michigan location, including Ann Arbor, Dexter, Manchester, Saline, Dundee, Tecumseh, Adrian and Brighton.

"For every cell phone we collect, Cell Phones for Soldiers will provide military members with a prepaid calling card to stay in touch with their family and friends. We make it easy to help. Just drop your old cell phone into the Cell Phones For Soldiers drop box at any of our locations. We'll take care of the rest," said Kathleen Craig, assistant vice president.

Based in Norwell, MA, Cell Phones for Soldiers was founded in 2004 by Robbie and Brittany Bergquist, then 12 and 13 years old. From the recycling of used mobile phones and cash donations, the organization has raised more than $7 million, collected more than 8.3 million cell phones and provided troops overseas with more than 114 million minutes of free talk time.

Learn more about Cell Phones for Soldiers.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.