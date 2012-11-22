Man in critical condition after ejected in moped crash

DUNDEE TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a moped crash that occurred on Plank Road south of Bigelow Road, in Dundee Township, MI, Thursday around 8:30 a.m.

Preliminary investigation reveals Rodge N. Armstrong, 60, of Monroe, MI, was operating a moped northbound on Plank Road when he lost control on a curve. After losing control, the moped left the roadway and entered a ditch, where Armstrong was ejected. He came to rest on the roadway's west side edge, while his moped came to rest in the ditch.

Armstrong was transported to a hospital in Ann Arbor, MI, where he is listed in critical condition.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7768.

