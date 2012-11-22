Woman in critical condition after Erie Twp. crash

ERIE TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Telegraph Road north of Erie Road, in Erie Township, MI Thursday morning around 7:20.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Sheryl Witfoth, 37, of Luna Pier, MI, was driving a Chevrolet Impala northbound on Telegraph Road when she lost control of the vehicle. She left the roadway, then overcorrected, crossing both lanes and driving into a ditch. After overturning, the car came to rest on its passenger side in a private driveway.

Witfoth was transported to a Toledo hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7768.

