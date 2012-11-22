Hostess workers continue picketing despite closure

NORTHWOOD, OH (Toledo News Now) - As Hostess moves forward with its plan to shut down, local workers continue to man picket lines.

The company was given permission Wednesday by a bankruptcy judge to begin liquidating its assets. The decision means Hostess can start selling recipes and bakeries to the highest bidders.

Workers in Northwood say they just could not afford to take a pay cut to go back to work.

"We deserve to be treated a lot better than what we were. People have the misconception that we're making 20 to 30 bucks an hour when we're not. We're making enough money just to live on week by week," said Steve Weber, former Hostess employee.

Workers say they plan to continue picketing until the union stops paying them to strike.

