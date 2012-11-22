FAA investigating Hillsdale County plane crash

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, MI (Toledo News Now) - Hillsdale County sheriff's deputies, along with the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a plane crash that occurred Wednesday night in Adams Township, MI.

Deputies responded to a call of a plane crash Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. It happened northwest of the intersection of Bacon Road and Bird Lake Road in Adams Township. Upon arrival, deputies found a single-engine aircraft that had crashed into a wooded area.

The pilot, Clarence James Avery, 75, of Clark Lake, MI, was fatally injured in the crash. He was the only occupant.

The crash investigation has been turned over to investigators from the FAA Detroit office.

