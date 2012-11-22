Hancock County Red Cross to offer gift wrapping for donations

FINDLAY, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Hancock County Red Cross will once again make the holidays a little easier by wrapping gifts at the Findlay Village Mall. The Red Cross holiday gift wrapping booth will open on Black Friday at 10 a.m. across from the mall's service desk.

The Red Cross holiday gift wrapping booth will be open select hours on weekends through Dec. 16 and daily beginning Monday, Dec. 17. Volunteers will work until the last present is wrapped on Christmas Eve.

Customers may choose from a selection of wrapping papers and coordinating bows. It is helpful if customers can bring a box in which to wrap the package.

The gift wrapping service is offered for a donation to benefit America Red Cross services. Services supported include disaster relief, health and safety training, blood services and services to armed forces and military families.

Executive Director Todd James says volunteers are the key to getting all the gifts wrapped.

"Volunteering for gift wrapping is a great way to get in the holiday spirit. We often have families and groups working together. They have a lot of fun and they enjoy helping the Red Cross," said James.

The Red Cross is currently signing up volunteers for three-hour shifts. For more information, or to register as a volunteer, visit Hancock County Red Cross or Hancock County Red Cross on Facebook, call 419-422-9322, ext. 1500, or e-mail todd.james@redcross.org.

The Hancock County Red Cross gift wrapping booth is sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Company, Blanchard Valley Health System and Findlay Village Mall.

