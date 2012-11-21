Port Clinton animal shelter housing 34 rescued dogs

PORT CLINTON, OH (Toledo News Now) - Thirty four dogs rescued from a puppy mill in Holmes County, Ohio are now being housed at the Island Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary in Port Clinton.

Workers at the sanctuary say the dogs were in terrible conditions.

"They were covered in their own feces, they all smelled like urine, their ears were really dirty, their teeth were bad," said Carolyn Snyder.

Workers say after being cleaned up and nursed back to heath, the dogs are doing much better.

"They've improved with their attitude, they're running, they're playing, they're chewing on bones, they've never had their feet flat you know, I mean, people are picking them up and kissing them and loving them, and they're kissing back," said Nancy Benevento-Brown.

The dogs will be looking for new homes early next month. For more information on adoption, or to donate, visit http://islandshas.wix.com/i.

