Two years later, mother of missing Morenci boys still holding out hope

MORENCI, MI (Toledo News Now) - Tanya Zuvers says there is not a day that goes by that she does not think about her three boys, Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton. The three were last seen on Thanksgiving 2010 with their father, John Skelton. He has since been sentenced to 15 years in prison for unlawful imprisonment.

Age progressed photos of the boys were released last weekend, and Zuvers says they have given her a renewed sense of hope. She says her 22 month old granddaughter, who has never seen the boys but in pictures, recognized one of the new photos as Alexander.

"It gives a renewed sense of hope that by the pictures being updated and the reaction from my grand-daughter. That our ending, happy ending, is going to happen," Zuvers said.

Police have said they are treating the case as a homicide investigation.

"Because it is a homicide investigation, they obviously have some clues, evidence that leads them to believe that John Skelton murdered the boys. But until they can show me 100% proof I am keeping that hope and that faith that they're wrong. We get a resolution, it's time," said Zuvers.

Zuvers and her family will hold a "Two Year Awareness" event at Wakefield Park in Morenci this Sunday at 3 p.m.

