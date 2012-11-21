Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson – November 25, 2012

This week on Leading Edge, Jerry sits down with a man stepping up after the election. Wood County Commissioner Tim Brown was elected to the Ohio House of Representatives on November 6. Hear about Brown's plans in state government, and his take on some national issues.

Then, Jerry speaks with the mother and grandfather of Tanner, Andrew and Alexander Skelton, who went missing on Thanksgiving 2010. Their father claims they are still alive as he serves jail time for kidnapping. Police say they are still investigating the crime as homicide despite never finding the boys' bodies.

