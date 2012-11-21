New restaurant coming to The Docks in east Toledo

A well known dining destination along the Maumee River will soon have a new beginning with a new name.

The former Admiral's Grill/Navy Bistro at the Docks will have a new name when it opens under new ownership, to be called Forrester's On The River.

Jonathan McQueary, who will run the new bistro-style restaurant, says the goal is to open in mid-December in time for the holidays. A group called 30 Main Dining LLC will own the restaurant.

Last week the lease, equipment and two liquor licenses were sold at auction after Admiral's American Grill closed its doors earlier this year.

