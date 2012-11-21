Wood County Humane Society seeking homes for 13 new puppies

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Wood County Humane Society recently took in a pregnant dog named Maizy. The shelter has a policy of terminating pregnancies as they take dogs in, but a health condition stopped them from doing that with Maizy.

"In her case, she was too ill. She had a very, very high possibility of crashing on the operating table, because her red blood cell count was so low," said Megan Baker, Assistant Manager of the Wood County Humane Society.

So, on November 7, Maizy gave birth to 13 puppies. Baker has been taking care of the 8 male and 5 female puppies since they were born. Once they are weaned, they will be taken to a foster home until they can be spayed or neutered. Then they will be adopted out.

As for their mother, Baker says she plans to adopt her once she is back in good health.

"We're hoping for the best for her to pull through that because she still has a long road ahead of her even after the puppies are weaned," Baker said of Maizy.

The humane society is accepting donations to help pay for the Maizy's care. They are also accepting applications to adopt the puppies. For more information visit http://www.woodcountyhumanesociety.org.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.