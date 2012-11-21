Body of woman found in Palmyra Township headed to Lucas County for second autopsy

The body of a woman found dead in Palmyra Township, Michigan on November 9 will now be sent to Lucas County for a second autopsy.

The Lenawee County Coroner performed an autopsy immediately after the body was found. Dental records showed it was that of Katherine Sackrider, who had disappeared after visiting her daughter in Sylvania Township weeks earlier. The coroner was unable to determine a cause of death due to the advanced stage of decomposition of the body.

The Lucas County Coroner will perform another autopsy on Monday.

