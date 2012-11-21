Don't Waste Your Money: How to save on Christmas decorations

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

(Toledo News Now) - Remember when a live Christmas tree cost $15, with an artificial tree around $30? Not anymore. Many trees are now past the $100 mark, and wreaths are not much cheaper. But there are some ways to cut those costs.

While so much of the focus is on Black Friday gifts right now, many shoppers also need Christmas decorations.

Popular mommy blogger, Andrea Deckard, never pays full price for anything.

Need a new tree? she says don't buy a $200 tree full price now, buy on Black Friday or later for half price.

"Wait 'til Black Friday because all the stores - even home improvement stores - are going to have great deals on trees," explained Deckard with Savingslifestyle.com.

A wreath? Deckard says avoid predecorated wreaths that can top $50.

"$55? If it's on sale that's great, but it's really expensive. So I would get just a plain wreath - an evergreen - and make your own. Put in the things you want," suggested Deckard.

Instead, she grabs a plain wreath for $13 and with just $10 of add-ons, she says it'll look just as good, for less than $25 total.

For hearth and table decorations, Deckard says to skip Santa Clause. He has to be tucked away Dec. 26. Instead, she goes with pine cones or trees that have a much longer display life.

"This could be a really pretty Thanksgiving decoration too, and just let it stay out 'til February or March," said Deckard.

For lights, Deckard says only buy when they are on sale. She grabbed two boxes of 100 bulb strings for $7 each and a total of $14.

Gift bags are a hot trend, but Deckard says they are the worst value in wrapping.

"I personally wouldn't pay that for just a one-time use, unless it's a special occasion, because you can get an entire roll of paper for $4," said Deckard.

Instead, she goes for two rolls of wrapping paper at a reasonable $8.

Her favorite wrapping is free store boxes.

"If you're buying clothing make sure you request the boxes," said Deckard.

For under $200, Deckard is well on her way to decorating the house.

One takeaway is not to buy any Christmas decoration that is not marked down substantially. With decorations, remember the later you wait, the lower the prices, so you don't waste your money.

