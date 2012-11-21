2012 Holiday Travel Assistance - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Track delays, conditions before traveling for the holidays

(Toledo News Now) - Traveling this holiday season? Check the status of your carrier, region, or route before you leave to see if any delays are expected.

Travel Trackers:

-FAA Airport Status Map

-Live Flight Tracking

-Toledo Express Airport

-Detroit Metro Airport

-Cleveland Hopkins International Airport 

-AMTRAK Train Status

-Greyhound Bus Line

-Ohio Turnpike Alerts, Conditions and Restrictions

-Buckeye Traffic Road Conditions and Traffic Delays

 

Holiday Travel 2012:

-Highlights from This Year's AAA Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Forecast

-1.7 Million Ohioans Expected to Travel for Thanksgiving

-Thanksgiving's recipe for travelers: full planes, busy roads

 

Tips for Holiday Traveling:

-Travel tips for a joyful holiday season

-Getting away from home for the holidays

-How to take the hassle out of holiday travel

-Seven ways to save money on holiday travel

-Safety first while traveling with your pets

 

