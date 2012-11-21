Troopers uncover $75k worth of counterfeit perfume, cologne

ELYRIA, OH (Toledo News Now) - Three Michigan men are facing felony charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 1,497 counterfeit perfume and cologne bottles following a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike in Lorain County.

Troopers stopped a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 cargo van for a speed violation on the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 136 at 11:15 a.m. Monday. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed 1,497 bottles of counterfeit perfume and cologne, worth an estimated $75,000.

Ali Sobh, 23, Abraham N. Ajami, 23, and Mohamed A. El-Modailal, 40, all of Dearborn, MI, were incarcerated in the Lorain County Jail. They have been charged with trademark counterfeiting and criminal simulation, both fourth-degree felonies.

If convicted, they could each face up to three years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

