Local organizations serving Thanksgiving meals

(Toledo News Now) - A number of local organizations are serving Thanksgiving meals to those in need Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday

-The Ebenezer Church at 2001 Ashland Avenue is serving a Thanksgiving meal Wednesday. It starts at noon and runs until 2 p.m.

-The Martin Luther King Kitchen for the Poor will be serving Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday from noon until 1:30 p.m. at 650 Vance Street.

-St. Paul's Community Center is also serving a Thanksgiving lunch Wednesday from noon until 1:30 p.m. at its location of 230 13th Street.

-The Monroe International Association of Firefighters Local 326 is serving a free meal. It's happening at Saint Joseph Hall from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday night. Santa Claus will make a special appearance during the meal. Anyone in need of a free ticket can get one at the United Way of Monroe County.

-The House of Bread Ministries will be serving dinner Wednesday from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist New Life Center located at 1430 West Bancroft Street.

Thanksgiving Day

-Thanksgiving lunch starts at 11 a.m. at St. Paul High School in Norwalk. The school is located at 31 Milan Avenue. Lunch will end at 12:30 p.m.

-Christ the King Church located at 4100 Harvest Lane in west Toledo will serve lunch Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

-Sandusky Holy Angels will host a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium at 1603 W. Jefferson Street in Sandusky.

-Pilgrim Church at 1375 Sylvania Avenue in west Toledo will serve its meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Those who can are asked to bring a canned good or a new, unwrapped toy to support Toys for Tots at a Thanksgiving celebration at Woodmore High School's cafeteria. Lunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 633 Fremont Street in Elmore.

-In the St. Joan of Arc school gym, people can enjoy a Thanksgiving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Head to 5856 Heatherdowns Boulevard in south Toledo.

-The Fremont VFW Hall will hold a Thanksgiving lunch from noon to 2 p.m. at 204 Birchard Avenue.

-Thomas Temple Church of God in Christ will serve its Thanksgiving meal at 2140 Ashland Avenue For from 1 to 3 p.m.

-Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission Outreach Center will host its Thanksgiving meal from 4 to 6 p.m. The center is located in west Toledo at 670 Phillips Avenue.

-Join the Cherry Street Mission at 4 p.m. for football and snacks. The mission is located in central Toledo at 1919 Madison Avenue.

