Fifth Third, Children's Miracle Network kick off annual 'Brighten A Child's Life'

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Fifth Third Bank and the Children's Miracle Network kicked off the 27th annual 'Brighten a Child's Life' holiday campaign to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The campaign is sponsored by Fox Toledo News and officially began Wednesday morning with a tree-lighting ceremony at Mercy Children's Hospital.

Karis Young, a 10-year-old patient at Mercy Children's Hospital participated in the ceremony. Karis has down syndrome and is an acute lymphoblastic leukemia survivor. Joining Karis and her family was Robert LaClair, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bank in northwestern Ohio; Barb Martin, chief administrative officer of Mercy Children's Hospital; and Tony Werner, president of Mercy Children's Hospital Foundation.

Throughout the campaign, holiday trees will be lit at 48 Fifth Third banking centers in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Each person who makes a donation will have the opportunity to add his or her name to the 'Brighten a Child's Life' light bulb ornament.

Proceeds from the event will benefit pediatric services at Mercy Children's Hospital, with services such as the Mercy Autism Clinic, Mercy HippoTherapy services, Mercy Children's Child Life program and the Mercy Family Care Team. This year's campaign will add to the more than $826,387 that has been generously donated over the previous 26 years.

The fundraising will continue through Dec. 31.

