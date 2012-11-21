Perrysburg lights community tree

PERRYSBURG, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - City workers and officials were in a festive mood in Perrysburg Wednesday morning as they prepare for a holiday break, and the downtown prepares for its holiday parade.

A tradition continued once again this year as city workers and police and fire officials joined Mayor Nelson Evans in decorating the Christmas tree at the Perrysburg Municipal Building.

"We've just decided to do it and it's a good way to get everybody together pre-holiday, and recognize new people that have come to the city in the past year," said Evans.

Wednesday was just the beginning of the celebrating. Downtown Perrysburg is decorated and ready for the Home for the Holidays Parade that will take place Sunday at 4 p.m. The parade includes floats, bands, and of course Santa. The parade will begin at Toth Elementary on East 7th and make its way through downtown.

The state champion Perrysburg girls soccer team will be the grand marshals.

There will also be the opportunity to donate to those less fortunate.

"We're teaming up with Perrysburg Christians United for their food pantry. Everybody who is coming to the parade is encouraged to bring nonperishable canned goods," said Rick Thielen.

The parade will end with the lighting of the city's Christmas tree located at the end of Louisiana Avenue downtown.

