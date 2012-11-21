Person stabbed on Main St. in east Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Person stabbed on Main St. in east Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - One person was stabbed on Main Street in east Toledo early Wednesday.

One witness on scene said two male relatives were involved. The stabbing victim was driven to the hospital by family members.

Emergency crews were at the scene briefly. It is not yet known if charges will be filed.

