Toledo dentist to offer free services Wednesday

TOLEDO, OH (TOLEDO NEWS NOW) - A local dentist is helping relieve tooth pain just in time for Thanksgiving. Dr. Jon Frankel will offer free services Wednesday to the first 75 patients.

He says he understands money can be tight around the holidays, so if he can save someone a few bucks and make them pain-free, then that's what he'll do.

His office opens at 7:30 a.m. located at 5012 Talmadge Road. Its on a first come, first served basis.

