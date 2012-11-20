Gym members honor slain owner with workout memorial

Members of Crossfit Toledo gathered Tuesday to remember their gym's owner and a friend. Joe Lengel was shot and killed early Monday while attempting to open the gym.

"I think we all believe the most appropriate thing we could do for Joe right now. I hope in heaven he is looking down and he is maybe pleased or laughing that we're doing this," said Abbey Mortemore.

"Doing it for him definitely makes me feel better and just, you're doing it for somebody who has made a change and impact in your life," said Gela Gordero.

The members did a special workout as a tribute to Joe, involving moves he both loved and hated.

"We were thinking about putting overhead squats in the workout because he hated overhead squats, he hated them! But that would have gotten out of control quick so we went with Burpees instead because I know he didn't like those either," said Aaron Lengel, Joe's son.

