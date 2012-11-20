Family still searching for answers after body found in Palmyra Township, MI

The family of an Indiana woman whose body was found in Palmyra Township weeks after she went missing near Sylvania Township is still searching for answers.

The body of Katherine Sackrider was found in a field in Palmyra Township, Michigan on November 9. Sackrider was last seen alive leaving her daughter's home in Sylvania Township on September 18. Sackrider's daughter reported her missing on September 24 after realizing she had not made it home safely from the visit.

"Obviously, she was abducted, we figured that from the start, and we figured that she had - that there was some foul play, and pretty much that she had been killed," said Mike Baranek, Sackrider's brother. "It gives us some relief knowing that at least they found her, so maybe there's some evidence they can recover from that even though her body was badly decomposed."

Baranek is hoping someone saw Sackrider's vehicle during that time. He is asking anyone who may have seen a blue Chevrolet pickup with an extended cab and a large Detroit Red Wings decal on the back window between September 18 and 25 to call Sylvania Township Police at 419-882-1250.

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held on December 1 to help cover the cost of a funeral. The event will run from 1 to 7 p.m. at the 14th Ward Association at 2388 Airport Highway in Toledo. A $10 donation is required to attend. Other donations can also be made at any Fifth Third Bank location.

