Fremont WSOS seeing spike in number of people needing help with home heating costs

FREMONT, OH (Toledo News Now) - The Fremont WSOS office says it has helped more people get their natural gas or home heating oil reconnected this year than at the same time last year.

Up until this point last year, WSOS had helped 389 customers. So far this year they have helped 437.

Officials say anyone needing help should call immediately.

"If you know you're running low on fuel, or you know you're not going to have the money to pay the bill- and you're going to have a disconnect, our list goes out 28 days for service, and it gets pretty full pretty quick. So definitely give us a call," said Brian Taylor of WSOS.

WSOS helps residents of Wood, Seneca, Ottawa and Sandusky Counties. For more information, click here.

