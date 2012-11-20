Maumee Conant Street project set to start in March

MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) - A reconstruction of Conant Street in Maumee has gotten the green light and is set to start in March.

Conant will be resurfaced from the Anthony Wayne Trail to the Ohio Turnpike. Sidewalks will also be added, and medians will be replaced. There will also be some technological improvements to make the area less congested.

"The intersections will talk to one another to keep the traffic flowing," said Maumee Director of Public Service Joe Camp.

Camp says the city is spending about $620,000 of the project's $2.1 million cost. The rest is being picked up by an Ohio Department of Transportation grant.

