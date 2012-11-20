Toledo Council sells Albion Street building, approves phase 2 of Collingwood Green

Toledo City Council has approved selling its former fleet operations building on Albion Street to businessman Ford Cauffiel for $1.

The massive structure was vacated last year when the city relocated its fleet operations, and the building is in need of significant repairs. The plan is to use the building for a metal machining shop business to employ 20-25 people.

Council has also given approval to a development plan for additional phases of the Collingwood Green development along Nebraska Avenue near Collingwood. Phase one is nearing completion, a 65-unit senior living center, which is expected to be completed by April. New phases call for 25 townhouse buildings with more than 170 residential units, and a gateway building with both commercial and residential space.

Council action on Tuesday came on the heels of a committee hearing where council was informed 2012 tax collections for the city through October totaled $113.5 million, which is $4.9 million higher than 2011, a 4.5 percent increase. That report also included projection of the city still on track to finish 2012 with a slight budget surplus.

