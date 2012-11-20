Perrysburg to develop plan for performance based teacher pay

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) - As required with participation in the federal Race to the Top grant program, the Perrysburg School District is working on a plan to compensate teachers based on performance.

The district currently determines teacher salaries based on experience and education.

School leaders are bringing together a committee of teachers and local business leaders to develop a plan to tie compensation to teacher evaluations. They say that since every course and grade level is different, the plan is to develop a many different assessments.

"We want to reward teachers who are doing a great job; we want to retain quality teachers. We want teachers to come to Perrysburg in those difficult to fill positions. We want to be able to have a plan for those folks to make it an attractive place to be," said Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler.

Hosler says the district hopes to have a plan ready by the end of this school year. The program will be voluntary for teachers once it is implemented.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.