Perrysburg to develop plan for performance based teacher pay - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg to develop plan for performance based teacher pay

Perrysburg High School teacher Dave Hall. Perrysburg High School teacher Dave Hall.

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) - As required with participation in the federal Race to the Top grant program, the Perrysburg School District is working on a plan to compensate teachers based on performance.

The district currently determines teacher salaries based on experience and education. 

School leaders are bringing together a committee of teachers and local business leaders to develop a plan to tie compensation to teacher evaluations.  They say that since every course and grade level is different, the plan is to develop a many different assessments.

"We want to reward teachers who are doing a great job; we want to retain quality teachers. We want teachers to come to Perrysburg in those difficult to fill positions. We want to be able to have a plan for those folks to make it an attractive place to be," said Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler.

Hosler says the district hopes to have a plan ready by the end of this school year.  The program will be voluntary for teachers once it is implemented.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly