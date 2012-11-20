Gym owner’s death ruled homicide

The Lucas County Coroner has ruled the death of a Toledo gym owner a homicide.

Police say Joe Lengel, owner of Cross Fit Toledo Intensity Fitness, was shot just before 6 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the crime appears to be an attempted robbery gone wrong.

The coroner's report released Tuesday states that Lengel, 57, died of a single gunshot wound to the side.

No arrests have been made in the case, but police believe the crime may have been caught on nearby surveillance cameras.

