Maumee's Holiday Lights Parade set for Saturday

MAUMEE, OH (Toledo News Now) - A Maumee holiday tradition will be lighting up the city this weekend. The Holiday Lights Parade will make its way through uptown Maumee Saturday. Preparations have been going on nearly year round.

Lights are already decorating uptown Maumee, no parking signs are in place for the weekend, and the parade's organizers say they think this parade is going to be just as good as last year's, if not better.

Organizers say to expect music, lights, floats and Santa. The Maumee Chamber of Commerce is still getting entries for the parade and are not denying anyone. The chamber expects about 60 floats in the parade this year, which starts at 6 p.m. and makes its way from Ford to Wayne to Conant.

There is also a 5k and fun run hosted by the Maumee Senior Center at 5 p.m.

After the parade, there will be free hot chocolate and Santa Claus will be set up inside the Maumee Theater for kids to visit.

Taylor Burciaga, with the Maumee Chamber of Commerce, says she is most excited about the floats' creativity.

"We've had a couple of companies and churches that have really preplanned it from last year, knowing what to do with lights and everything. So I think it's going to be really, really good for the kids. Santa is going to come at the very end in something new. So it's just going to be really good family fun overall," said Burciaga.

Another new thing for kids this year is a mailbox set up inside the Maumee Theater to deliver letters to Santa. If a self-addressed and stamped envelope is included, kids will receive a response from the man himself.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.