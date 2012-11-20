Local stores excited, preparing for start of holiday season

(Toledo News Now) - New numbers show 60 percent of Americans plan to do their holiday shopping over Thanksgiving weekend, with 22 percent shopping on Thanksgiving Day. Those numbers have local retailers excited and already stocking their shelves.

It seems like there are signs everywhere saying just how much you can save. Locally owned businesses hope not to be forgotten in all the Black Friday madness.

The Appliance Center in Maumee opens its doors Friday at 6 a.m. The store manager says its prices - in most cases - beat the big box stores.

"Certainly we guarantee our prices and we can match any deal that they've got," said John Fulton, Appliance Center sales manager.

The best part is shoppers don't have to wait until Friday to score the cheapest deals.

"You can come into the store right now. Any of the purple stickers that say, 'Merry Christmas' are going to be the Black Friday prices," explained Fulton.

Fiddle Stix in Perrysburg opens at 9 p.m. and hopes to catch shoppers after they have hit the big stores. Shoppers can expect doorbusters.

"The first 50 customers that spend $100 on Vera Bradley are going to receive a free Vera Bradley tote," said Jenelle Calverely, owner of Fiddle Stix.

One thing to keep in mind is this weekend is Small Business Saturday. Make sure to stop by and see what the store down the street has to offer. Fulton wants customers to remember that when they shop small, they are helping boost the local economy.

