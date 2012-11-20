Boil advisory issued for some Springfield Township residents

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) - A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Springfield Township.

Residents along Garden Road between I-475 and Valley Stream Boulevard should boil water for consumption for at least one minute. The advisor has been issued due to a damaged main in the area. Customers may also lose water service as repairs are made.

The boil advisory is in effect until farther notice. Any questions can be directed to the Lucas County Sanitary Engineer's Office at 419-213-2926.

Copyright 2012 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.